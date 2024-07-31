In short Simplifying... In short The Bollywood film 'Ulajh' has received its censor certificate after muting expletives and blurring a vulgar gesture as requested by the CBFC.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast, is set to release on August 2.

It tells the story of a young IFS officer entangled in a personal conspiracy, and will compete with Ajay Devgn-Tabu's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' at the box office.

Jahnvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' gets U/A certificate

'Ulajh': Censor Board mutes expletives 'f--k,' 'c---a,' blurs vulgar gesture

By Tanvi Gupta 02:20 pm Jul 31, 202402:20 pm

What's the story The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a U/A certificate to the forthcoming film Ulajh, featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, following several mandated edits. The political thriller film, exploring the realm of foreign services, has been recognized as a unique entertainer. The CBFC asked for the muting of explicit language and blurring of an inappropriate hand gesture in various scenes throughout the movie.

Film edits

Specific edits required by CBFC in 'Ulajh'

Per Bollywood Hungama, CBFC specifically requested the muting of the word 'f--k' and the phrase 'f--king b*stard' in several instances. In addition to this, a vulgar hand gesture in the same scene as this phrase was required to be blurred. The word 'c---a' was also asked to be muted wherever it appeared in the film. Notably, no visual cuts were demanded by the CBFC.

Film release

'Ulajh' set for release following CBFC certification

After the required edits were made, the CBFC awarded the censor certificate to Ulajh on July 15, reportedly. The film, with a runtime of 134 minutes (two hours and 14 minutes) as stated on the censor certificate, is scheduled to hit cinemas on Friday (August 2). The movie features a star-studded cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, and Jitendra Joshi alongside Kapoor.

Film details

'Ulajh' plot and production details: A look

Produced by Junglee Pictures and directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh was officially announced in May 2023. The producers described it as the story of a young IFS officer from a family of patriots who becomes entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while away from home. Co-star Devaiah praised Kapoor's work ethic in an interview with Mid-Day last year, stating, "She is extremely hardworking." Meanwhile, the film will clash with Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.