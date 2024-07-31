In short Simplifying... In short Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has voiced frustration over the delay in his daughter's Aadhaar card application, attributing it to bureaucratic hurdles and calling it 'harassment'.

Hansal Mehta accuses officials of 'harassment' for delaying daughter's Aadhaar

What's the story Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta has publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with the Aadhaar card registration process. In his recent social media post, Mehta described his daughter's unsuccessful attempts to register for an Aadhaar card over the past three weeks as "harassment." Despite numerous visits to the Aadhaar office in Andheri East, Mumbai, she was repeatedly turned away by the senior manager on various pretexts. Here's what happened.

Mehta detailed daughter's struggles with Aadhaar registration

In his post, Mehta outlined the reasons given by the senior manager for denying his daughter's application. He wrote: "My daughter has been trying to apply for an Aadhaar card since past 3 weeks...the senior manager there keeps sending her back on some pretext or the other." "Get this signed...the stamp is not in the correct place, you don't have an appointment today, I am on leave for a week...This is most frustrating and nothing short of harassment."

Mehta's criticism sparked online solidarity as well as criticism

Mehta's critique of the Aadhaar card registration process quickly struck a chord with many online users. Numerous netizens shared their own experiences and offered advice and support. However, some took a more dismissive approach, making remarks like, "She needs to comply with the documents! Yaha koi scam nahi hai Mehta ji!" Another user quipped, "Rajasthan officials used biometrics of animals to create Aadhaar cards; if he is asking for genuine documents, please submit them."

Meanwhile, Mehta is currently gearing up for his next project

Meanwhile, Mehta has a lot to look forward to in his professional commitments. His upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is set to release in theaters on September 13 this year. Kapoor Khan will be seen playing a detective named Jass Bhamra. Additionally, Mehta announced another project titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story. He is also working with Pratik Gandhi on their next series, titled Gandhi.