In short Simplifying... In short Mumbai's street food scene is a gastronomic delight, offering a variety of flavors and textures.

From the spicy, deep-fried potato-filled Vada pav and the rich, vegetable curry of Pav bhaji, to the crunchy Sev puri and tangy Bhel puri, each dish is a unique experience.

Don't forget to end your food journey with a creamy Kulfi, India's traditional ice cream, for a sweet finale. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this food guide

Mumbai's must-try street foods

By Anujj Trehaan 01:33 pm Jul 16, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Mumbai, a bustling metropolis, is not just known for its iconic skyline and vibrant culture but also for its diverse street food. The city's streets are lined with vendors serving up delicious and affordable eats that reflect Mumbai's melting pot of cultures. From savory snacks to sweet treats, there's something for everyone in this culinary paradise.

Recommendation 1

Vada pav: Mumbai's burger

Vada pav is often called the vegetarian burger of Mumbai. It consists of a spicy potato filling deep-fried in chickpea flour, nestled within a soft bread bun (pav), and served with a side of green chilies and chutneys. This snack is not only affordable but also a filling option for anyone looking to experience the authentic taste of Mumbai street food.

Recommendation 2

Pav bhaji: A spicy mash-up

Pav bhaji, a beloved fast-food dish from Mumbai, features a thick vegetable curry (bhaji) served alongside buttered bread rolls (pav). The vegetables are mashed and seasoned with a rich blend of spices, offering a flavorful and nutritious mix. This comforting dish is typically savored in the evenings, making it the perfect companion for those cool nights by the sea.

Recommendation 3

Sev puri: Crunchy delight

Sev puri stands out as one of Mumbai's favorite chaats. It's made up of puri (small, crispy bread) topped with diced potatoes, onions, three types of chutneys (tamarind, garlic and green chili) and sprinkled generously with sev (crunchy noodle-like snack made from chickpea flour). Each bite offers an explosion of sweet, tangy, spicy flavors along with an irresistible crunch.

Recommendation 4

Bhel puri: A tangy mix

Bhel puri, a cherished chaat in Mumbai, skillfully combines puffed rice with fresh vegetables like tomatoes and onions. It is expertly seasoned with a tangy tamarind sauce and then garnished with sev for that extra crunchiness. This light, yet deeply satisfying snack, masterfully balances the sweet, salty, and tangy flavors, making it an ideal refreshment during your city explorations.

Recommendation 5

Kulfi: Creamy frozen dessert

No Mumbai food tour is complete without kulfi, India's traditional ice cream. Its dense texture comes from a slow cooking process that intensifies its flavors. Enjoy it in various flavors like pistachio, mango, saffron, or rose. This creamy dessert is the perfect finale to your street food adventure in Mumbai, offering a taste of the city's rich culinary heritage.