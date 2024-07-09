In brief Simplifying... In brief YouTube star Bhuvan Bam has filed a police complaint over a fraudulent deepfake video, urging fans to stay vigilant against such scams.

This incident adds to a growing trend of Indian celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna and Ranveer Singh, being targeted by deepfake technology.

YouTube star Bhuvan Bam files police complaint over deepfake video

What's the story YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has lodged a formal complaint with Mumbai's Oshiwara Police Station following the circulation of a fraudulent deepfake video. The video falsely depicted Bam endorsing tennis investments based on a bookie's predictions. "I want to alert all my fans and followers about a deepfake video of me that is making the rounds on social media," said Bam, stressing that the video was "completely fake and misleading."

Bam's team took action, police investigation underway

Bam's team promptly responded to the misleading video by filing a complaint highlighting its fraudulent nature. The police are currently investigating the matter. In a public statement, Bam urged his followers to exercise caution and avoid falling for such scams. "Please stay safe and avoid making any investments that might lead to trouble or financial loss," he warned, emphasizing the importance of not getting ensnared by these deceptive lures.

Deepfake technology targeting Indian celebrities: A disturbing trend

Bam is not the first Indian celebrity to fall victim to deepfake technology. Other actors, including Rashmika Mandanna, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Ranveer Singh have also had fraudulent videos of them appear online. Singh's deepfake video showed him criticizing the Indian government and urging people to vote for "Nayay (justice)" ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It was later clarified that this video was manipulated and edited.

Bam's journey from YouTube to television

Bam began his career by posting a video mocking a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions about her son's death. He launched his YouTube channel in 2015 and has since gained significant popularity. In addition to his online presence, Bam will be seen in the upcoming second season of Taaza Khabar, a fantasy comedy thriller directed by Himank Gaur.