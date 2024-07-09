In brief Simplifying... In brief Mihir Shah, the main suspect in a fatal BMW hit-and-run case, was arrested after three days.

Shah allegedly switched seats with his driver after hitting a woman, then ran over her again to mislead investigators.

Several others, including Shah's family members, were also arrested in connection with the case, with the driver remaining in custody.

Main accused in hit-and-run case arrested

BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah arrested after 3 days

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:14 pm Jul 09, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Mihir Shah—the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case—was arrested on Tuesday, after being on the run for three days. Mihir—son of Rajesh Shah, leader of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena—allegedly drove the luxury car that hit a two-wheeler in Worli on Sunday, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband. Police teams finally arrested him from an apartment in Virar—about 65km from Mumbai. He will now be taken to the Worli Police Station.

Incident recap

Woman dragged for over a km by speeding vehicle

The incident took place early Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, who was riding pillion on a scooter with her husband Pradip Nakhwa from Mazagaon Docks to Worli Koliwada. The impact of the collision threw both riders onto the car's bonnet. While Pradip managed to jump off, Kaveri was dragged for about 1km by the fleeing car and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

In court

Woman ran over twice to mislead investigation, says police

Police told the court on Monday that Mihir allegedly switched seats with his driver after dragging the victim on the car's bonnet for nearly one-and-a-half kilometers. The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, then reversed the vehicle and ran over the woman again before fleeing. According to the police, this was an attempt to mislead the investigation.

Family involvement

Several others arrested

Notably, several other people have been arrested along with Mihir, though the exact number and whether his mother and sister—who allegedly helped him hide—have also been arrested is unclear. Mihir's father, who was arrested late Sunday morning, secured bail within hours by paying a ₹15,000 bond. The only remaining accused in custody is Bidawat, the driver allegedly forced to let Mihir drive the BMW. Bidawat has been remanded to police custody until Thursday.

Arrests made

Bidawat only one in car when police arrived

According to police, Mihir had fled the scene leaving Bidawat behind in the BMW. Reports said that Mihir and Bidawat had fled via the Sea Link to Bandra where their car broke down. They allegedly tried to alter the vehicle's registration number and other stickers before Mihir escaped from the scene. Bidawat remained at the spot.

After accident

Rajesh's involvement in the case

Rajesh arrived at the scene later and informed Bidawat that he had arranged for a tow vehicle. However, police reached the location before the tow vehicle and arrested both Rajesh and Bidawat. A police officer stated that Bidawat confessed to them that Mihir had instructed him to take responsibility for the incident. Further investigation in the case is underway.