In brief Simplifying... In brief A major organ trafficking racket in Delhi, operational since 2019, has been busted with seven arrests, including a doctor and a man named Russell.

The doctor allegedly facilitated organ transplants, costing between ₹25-30 lakh each, even when the donor and receiver were not blood relatives.

Investigations are ongoing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi Police busts human organ transplant racket

Delhi organ racket busted: Doctor, 6 others arrested

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:40 pm Jul 09, 202404:40 pm

What's the story The Delhi police have successfully busted a human organ transplant racket, leading to the arrest of seven people, including a doctor, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. According to Delhi Police Commissioner Amit Goel, the mastermind behind this operation is a Bangladeshi national and both donors and recipients involved in the case are also from Bangladesh. It is suspected that all those involved in the racket have connections with India's neighbouring country.

Arrest details

Key players in organ transplant racket arrested

Among the arrested accused is a person named Russell, who was reportedly responsible for arranging patients and donors. A female doctor involved in the transplant process has also been taken into custody, reports added. "We have arrested a person named Russell...and a female doctor involved in the transplant has also been arrested," Goel confirmed. The investigation into the arrested accused is currently underway.

Operation details

Racket operational since 2019

The racket has reportedly been operational since 2019, with each transplant costing between ₹25-30 lakh. The arrested doctor is believed to have affiliations with two or three hospitals. "Her role in this case was that she was facilitating organ transplants even when she was aware that the donor and receiver were not blood relations, making her part of the conspiracy," Goel explained.