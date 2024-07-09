Delhi organ racket busted: Doctor, 6 others arrested
The Delhi police have successfully busted a human organ transplant racket, leading to the arrest of seven people, including a doctor, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. According to Delhi Police Commissioner Amit Goel, the mastermind behind this operation is a Bangladeshi national and both donors and recipients involved in the case are also from Bangladesh. It is suspected that all those involved in the racket have connections with India's neighbouring country.
Key players in organ transplant racket arrested
Among the arrested accused is a person named Russell, who was reportedly responsible for arranging patients and donors. A female doctor involved in the transplant process has also been taken into custody, reports added. "We have arrested a person named Russell...and a female doctor involved in the transplant has also been arrested," Goel confirmed. The investigation into the arrested accused is currently underway.
Racket operational since 2019
The racket has reportedly been operational since 2019, with each transplant costing between ₹25-30 lakh. The arrested doctor is believed to have affiliations with two or three hospitals. "Her role in this case was that she was facilitating organ transplants even when she was aware that the donor and receiver were not blood relations, making her part of the conspiracy," Goel explained.