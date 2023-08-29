Manipur Assembly's first session after violence, tribal MLAs to boycott

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 29, 2023 | 11:25 am 3 min read

Manipur Assembly's one-day session today amid communal tension

The Manipur Assembly is reportedly convening on Tuesday for the first time since the violent clashes in May, with the one-day session focusing on the current ethnic crisis in Manipur. However, there will be no question hour or private member motion, and 10 MLAs from the Kuki-Zomi tribal community will likely skip the session due to safety concerns, per PTI. The Kuki-Zomi tribal bodies have also rejected the session, saying the situation was not conducive to it.

Why does this story matter?

Around 180 people have reportedly died in Manipur since May 3 following a protest by the Kukis against the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demands of the majority Meiteis. Meiteis—constituting 53% of Manipur's population—are worried about the restrictions on their settlement in the hilly areas of the state and alleged illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh. On the other hand, tribal Kukis and Nagas—almost 40% of the population—are concerned about losing their hold on ancestral lands.

Session aims to address ethnic crisis

According to Manipur Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, expectations for the session include addressing the ongoing ethnic crisis, NDTV reported. However, tribal bodies have stated that no resolution adopted by the assembly will be binding in Kuki areas. The Congress party had already termed the session "not in the public interest." Union Minister BL Verma reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's stand that the situation in Manipur is "firmly under control," despite recent incidents of violence.

Government revises crucial assembly session dates

The government had initially recommended the session by August 21 but later revised it to August 29. While Governor Anusuiya Uikey initially did not heed CM N Biren Singh's request to hold the session, she eventually did, probably to save the state from going to President's Rule. Notably, an assembly session must be convened within six months from its last sitting, according to Article 174 of the Constitution of India. The state's last assembly session was held in March.

Mixed reactions to assembly reconvening

The Manipur Assembly's decision to reconvene attracted mixed reactions. Some believe it is necessary to address the ongoing crisis. In contrast, opposition parties argue that it is not in the public interest. The Kuki-Zomi organizations, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) denounced it, saying the situation was unsafe for tribal MLAs to attend. Manipur minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said, "There cannot be any separate administration and the government is clear on this stand."

Know about recent violence

In a fresh incidence of violence, three houses were set ablaze and assault weapons were snatched from security forces in Imphal on Sunday. The incident happened only two days before the assembly session in trouble-hit Manipur. The fresh flare-up escalated tensions in the northeastern state and strained the fragile peace. The state government has been negotiating a middle ground against the backdrop of confrontations between the Meiteis and Kukis, which left at least 180 people dead and another 50,000 displaced.

