TIFF 2023: Shyam Benegal's 'Mujib' premieres tomorrow

Written by Aikantik Bag September 12, 2023 | 01:05 pm 2 min read

'Mujib' premieres at TIFF 2023 on Wednesday

The highly anticipated biopic on Bangladesh's first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, titled Mujib: The Making of a Nation is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday at the Bell Cinema Lightbox 7. Directed by renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the film is an Indo-Bangladesh joint venture between the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation and India's National Film Development Corporation.

Benegal's 'emotional' tribute to Bangabandhu's legacy

The Benegal directorial aims to provide an uncompromising portrayal of Bangabandhu's life and his role in the formation of Bangladesh. Benegal described the film as "a very emotional film" for him, acknowledging the challenge of bringing Bangabandhu's towering life to the screen. As the film premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival, audiences worldwide will have the opportunity to witness the inspiring story of a nation's birth and its founding leader.

More about the film

In an interview with Variety, Benegal emphasized the importance of casting Bangladeshi actors for the film, stating, "The Bengali that they speak in Bangladesh is slightly different from the way they speak in West Bengal, and that was important to me because the film was going to be in Bengali...best to have Bangladeshi actors." The project was shot across Bangladesh and India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film's trailer was unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022.

