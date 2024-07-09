In brief Simplifying... In brief A series of fatal road accidents have recently occurred in India, involving victims of various ages and circumstances.

In one incident, a 61-year-old woman was hit by a car and died instantly, while in another, a 60-year-old man was run over by a bus.

In more high-profile cases, the son of a political leader and a drunk teenager were involved in hit-and-run incidents, leading to multiple deaths and ongoing investigations.

Another hit-and-run case reported in Tamil Nadu

TN: 61-year-old struck by car, flung 20 feet in air

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:48 pm Jul 09, 202403:48 pm

What's the story A 61-year-old woman was hit by a speeding sedan in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district on Sunday. According to reports, the victim, Gomathi, a resident of Kaniyur, was waiting to cross the road when the incident took place. CCTV footage from the scene of the accident, which has gone viral, shows ﻿Gomathi standing near a zebra crossing moments before being hit by the car.

Case filed

Driver of car detained

The impact of the collision was so severe that it flung Gomathi nearly 20 feet into the air. She fell to the ground and reportedly died immediately. After receiving information, police arrived at the scene and transported Gomathi's body to the Government Hospital for an autopsy. The driver of the car, identified as Saravanan from Thakkalai, has been detained by authorities. An investigation into the case is underway.

Nagpur

60-year-old crushed to death by bus

This is latest among the series of road accidents reported in India over the past few days. In Nagpur, a 60-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding bus on Monday. CCTV footage shows the man, riding a bicycle, being hit and run over by the bus. The driver continues driving, leaving the injured man behind. The victim later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Police have identified the bus and are actively searching for the driver.

Worli hit-and-run

Shiv Sena leader's son runs over woman

On Sunday, Mihir Shah—the 24-year-old son of Rajesh Shah, a leader of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena—allegedly ran over a woman with his BMW in Worli, Mumbai. The woman, 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa, was dragged for around a kilometre by the speeding car. Later, police said, that Mihir allegedly switched seats with his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who then reversed the vehicle and ran over the woman again before fleeing. This was done to mislead the investigation, police added.

Pune Porsche case

Drunk teen driver crashes into 2 techies

The Worli hit-and-run case comes just months after the Porsche hit-and-run in Pune, which claimed the lives of two 24-year-old engineers. In the Pune case, a the teenaged son of a realtor was accused of speeding in a Porsche after consuming alcohol. Following the accident, the teen's father along with his mother and grandfather, were arrested on charges of allegedly tampering with evidence.