Next Article

BMW iX xDrive50 features a panoramic sunroof as standard

BMW iX xDrive50 EV debuts in India at Rs. 1.4cr

By Pradnesh Naik 02:38 pm Mar 21, 202402:38 pm

What's the story BMW has unveiled the newest addition to its iX series, the xDrive50. It is priced at Rs. 1.40 crore (ex-showroom). The new model outshines its predecessor, the iX xDrive40, with a larger battery for extended range, more potent motors, and subtle yet impactful tweaks in both exterior and interior design. The iX xDrive50 now holds the title of being the priciest model in its segment, surpassing competitors like the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Jaguar I-Pace, and Audi Q8 e-tron.

Specifications

Performance and range of the EV

The iX xDrive50 comes equipped with an impressive 111.5kWh battery pack that provides a WLTP-certified range of 635km, a significant leap from the xDrive40's 76.6kWh battery offering a range of 425km. The new model houses two electric motors that generate a maximum power of 523hp and a peak torque of 765Nm. The setup enables the EV to sprint from a standstill to 100km/h in a mere 4.6 seconds. Charging durations will vary based on the charger type used.

Design updates

Interior and exterior highlights of BMW iX xDrive50

While the iX xDrive50 and xDrive40 share striking visual similarities with almost identical feature lists and safety kits, the new variant stands out with standard features like 22-inch alloy wheels and an adaptive suspension system. Additional optional features include 'Laserlight' headlights, a Titanium Bronze exterior finish, and active seat ventilation for enhanced comfort. The vehicle comes with a comprehensive two year/unlimited kilometer warranty along with five-year roadside assistance. The batteries are backed by an eight year/160,000 kilometer warranty as standard.

Bookings

Booking and availability details

The BMW iX xDrive50, introduced as a completely built unit (CBU), is now up for grabs through authorized dealerships or via the carmaker's official online platform. This electric SUV is available in five exterior color options including Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Aventurine Red, and Oxide Grey. For those seeking a unique look, an optional exterior color theme named BMW Individual Storm Bay Metallic is also on offer.