Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line models unveiled

By Pradnesh Naik 02:24 pm Mar 21, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Volkswagen has unveiled new GT Plus Sport and GT Line versions of the Taigun SUV in India. The new models, which showcase several aesthetic enhancements, are set to launch soon. However, no mechanical alterations are expected on either variant of the SUV. They will be available with two engine choices and two transmission options, much like the standard Taigun.

Design updates

Exterior and interior updates for the new models

The design of these new Taigun models boasts smoked LED headlamps, a Carbon Steel Grey rooftop, red GT emblems on the grille and brake calipers, dark chrome door handles, and fresh 17-inch alloy wheels. Interiors are adorned with black leatherette upholstery featuring red stitching, a gloss black dashboard, aluminium pedals, a black headliner, and GT insignia on the front headrests. Other features include a 'Sport' steering wheel with red stitching and blacked-out grab handles.

Specifications

Engine and transmission choices for new Taigun variants

The GT Plus Sport trim will be backed by a 1.5-liter, TSI EVO, turbo-petrol engine, while the Taigun GT Line will come with a 1.0-liter, TSI, turbo-petrol motor. The former churns out 148hp/250Nm, while the latter delivers 113hp/178Nm. Both engines are equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. A six-speed torque converter for the 1.0 TSI and a seven-speed DSG unit for the 1.5 EVO will be available as options.

Growth plan

Volkswagen's growth plans and upcoming launches

Alongside revealing the new Taigun models, Volkswagen also showcased a concept version of the Virtus GT Plus. The brand aims to expand its network from 193 dealerships in 2023 to 230 in 2024. Service touchpoints are also expected to increase from 142 to 150, with the automaker's presence extending to an additional 25 cities by the end of 2024.