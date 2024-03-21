Next Article

Hyundai's IONIQ 5 is one of the most popular models in the premium EV category in India

Hyundai is developing offroad-focused IONIQ 5 EV: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 02:09 pm Mar 21, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Hyundai is gearing up to broaden its IONIQ 5 lineup with a version designed specifically for off-road adventures. In the latest development, a camouflaged mule of the upcoming EV model was spotted doing test runs. The prototype showcases new wheels and revamped bumpers and is likely a member of Hyundai's XRT series dedicated to robust SUVs. The XRT collection currently comprises the Tucson, Palisade, and Santa Fe SUVs, along with the Santa Cruz pickup truck.

Design

Key design modifications in Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT

Despite the disguise, substantial alterations to the prototype's exterior are noticeable. The IONIQ 5 XRT comes equipped with roof rails, black plastic body cladding, and 18-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in 30-inch all-terrain tires. Additionally, it boasts an extra ground clearance of 38mm compared to the standard model. Other expected enhancements include rugged-looking bumpers at both ends and a fresh interior theme.

Expected powertrain

Projected powertrain and battery specifications

While Hyundai has not officially announced it yet, the IONIQ 5 XRT is predicted to feature a dual-motor powertrain in an all-wheel-drive configuration. The standard IONIQ 5 model generates 325hp of power and delivers a peak torque of 604Nm. The electric powertrain could be energized by a 77.4kWh battery pack that provides a range of approximately 418km. Alternatively, the EV can also use an upgraded 84kWh battery offering extended range.

Launch timeline

Projected launch timeline for the rugged EV

According to reports, the off-road-centric IONIQ 5 XRT could be unveiled in late 2024. It is anticipated that the US market will be the first to witness the launch, closely followed by Europe. However, this special edition EV will not make its way to the Indian market anytime soon.