Maharashtra: Man booked for passing obscene comment against CM Shinde

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:23 pm Nov 19, 202304:23 pm

Case against man for obscene comment against Eknath Shinde on Facebook

The Mumbai Police has filed a case against an individual for allegedly passing an obscene remark on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. As per reports, the case was lodged based on a complaint by a woman who first saw the offensive comment on Facebook. The account allegedly belonged to an activist of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Comment deemed insulting to woman's modesty: Report

Reports quoting officials stated that the nature of the comment was such that it was deemed an insult to a woman's modesty. The complainant, a 56-year-old woman who functions as the coordinator for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the state's Andheri constituency, stumbled upon the derogatory post while scrolling through an online news report.

Accused charged under several IPC sections

A case in the matter has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 509 (pertains to acts intended to insult a woman's modesty) and Section 153-A (1) (promoting enmity between different groups). The accused has also been charged under certain provisions of the Information Technology Act.

When drunk Mumbai Man threatened to harm Shinde

In a similar instance, the Pune Police apprehended a 42-year-old hospital staffer earlier this April for allegedly threatening to harm the Maharashtra chief minister during a call to the police control room. Identified as Rajesh Agwane, the accused worked as a ward boy at a hospital in Mumbai and was allegedly drunk when he made the call.