INDIA ally VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father murdered in Bihar
Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was found brutally murdered at his home in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Jagannath Reddy confirmed the incident and said that a police team is investigating the crime scene. Mukesh, a former minister in the Bihar government and leader of the VIP—a member of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—was in Mumbai when he received news of his father's death.
Investigation underway
Mukesh immediately left Mumbai for Patna upon receiving the news. Senior police officer Manish Chandra Chaudhary said the preliminary investigations suggest an intruder entered the Sahani residence intending to commit theft. The intruder allegedly killed Jitan when he resisted. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for further investigation.
Opposition criticizes government over law and order
The murder has drawn criticism from opposition parties, with Rashtriya Janata Dal Spokesperson Shakti Yadav expressing shock and criticizing the Nitish Kumar government for its inability to maintain law and order. "What is happening in Bihar? Not a day goes by without news of a murder," Yadav said. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "If the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar, it clearly means that the common man is at the mercy of god."
Government assures justice
Separately, Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary termed the incident "unfortunate" and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible. Union Ministers Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh assured that an investigation was ongoing and justice would be served. "The accused will not be spared. The State government is taking the matter seriously," Singh said.