Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Muharram processions
The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Tazia processions taking place across the city during Muharram on Tuesday and Wednesday. The first procession is set to begin from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal at around 9:00pm on Tuesday, passing through several districts before returning via the same route. Another procession will start from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, and also retrace its steps.
Procession routes, potential traffic disruptions
Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will proceed directly to Karbala. On Wednesday at 11:00am, the processions will reform and follow the same routes before assembling at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh. The advisory warns of potential traffic disruptions on several roads due to local processions as well. Traffic regulation is expected on Jama Masjid Road and Chawri Bazar Road from 12 noon to 9:30pm.
Bus routes altered
Buses in Delhi on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road heading to Ajmeri Gate will stop at Aram Bagh and return via Chitragupta Road-Paharganj. Buses destined for the New Delhi Railway Station will also halt at Aram Bagh. Buses traveling to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take a detour through Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, and end at Udhyan Marg, returning via Kali Bari Marg.