Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory due to Muharram processions, warning of potential disruptions on several roads, including Jama Masjid Road and Chawri Bazar Road.

The processions will start from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli, and will head directly to Karbala.

Additionally, bus routes on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and towards Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will be altered, with detours in place.

Traffic advisory for Muharram processions

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Muharram processions

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:35 am Jul 16, 202410:35 am

What's the story The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Tazia processions taking place across the city during Muharram on Tuesday and Wednesday. The first procession is set to begin from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal at around 9:00pm on Tuesday, passing through several districts before returning via the same route. Another procession will start from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, and also retrace its steps.

Route details

Procession routes, potential traffic disruptions

Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will proceed directly to Karbala. On Wednesday at 11:00am, the processions will reform and follow the same routes before assembling at Kalan Mahal to proceed to Karbala, Jor Bagh. The advisory warns of potential traffic disruptions on several roads due to local processions as well. Traffic regulation is expected on Jama Masjid Road and Chawri Bazar Road from 12 noon to 9:30pm.

Transportation changes

Bus routes altered

Buses in Delhi on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road heading to Ajmeri Gate will stop at Aram Bagh and return via Chitragupta Road-Paharganj. Buses destined for the New Delhi Railway Station will also halt at Aram Bagh. Buses traveling to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat will take a detour through Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, and end at Udhyan Marg, returning via Kali Bari Marg.