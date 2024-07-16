In short Simplifying... In short Pune Police are on the hunt for the parents of trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, following a viral video of her mother, Manorama, allegedly threatening a farmer over a land dispute.

Why's Pune Police looking for trainee IAS officer Khedkar's parents?

What's the story Several teams of Maharashtra Police are on the lookout for the seven people, including Dilip Khedkar and Manorama Khedkar—parents of probationary Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Pooja Khedkar. To recall, Pooja made headlines for allegedly abusing her power by using a red siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car. Now, her parents are accused of threatening a farmer and are currently "on the run." Here's what we know about the case.

Recently, a video, believed to be from June 2023, went viral which showed Manorama, the sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Maharashtra, allegedly threatening a farmer with a firearm over a land dispute. According to an India Today report, Manorama declared that the document maintained by the state revenue department for tax collection purposes was in her name. The farmer however has said that the matter is still under court consideration.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against Manorama, her husband Dilip and five others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 as well as additional charges under the Arms Act. The police are investigating if Manorama had a license to own a firearm. The case was booked based on a complaint by the farmer she allegedly threatened. Separately, Dilip, a retired Maharashtra government officer, faces allegations of illegally amassing property worth crores of rupees.

Despite visiting the Khedkar residence, the Pune Rural Police reported on Monday that they have been "unable to trace" the couple. The family's bungalow in the Baner area of Pune was found locked from the inside with no response. Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh confirmed that several teams are searching for them in Pune and nearby places where they have farmhouses and other residences.

Pooja, who has been in the headlines over allegations of abuse of power, faking her disability and questions about her Other Backward Class certificate, refused to comment on the case against her parents. She said "rules do not allow me to say anything." Notably, amid the controversy related to allegations against her, Pooja was transferred from the Collector's Office in Pune to the Washim district last week.

Meanwhile, a single-member committee, led by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, has been set up by the Centre to re-evaluate all documents submitted by Pooja for her civil services examination candidacy. The committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks. If found guilty, Khedkar could face termination from service and possible criminal charges for document manipulation related to her selection process.