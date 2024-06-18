In brief Simplifying... In brief Two tragic car accidents occurred recently due to inexperienced drivers.

In Maharashtra, a woman practicing driving accidentally reversed her car off a cliff, falling 300 feet and unfortunately losing her life.

Tragic driving lesson accident in Maharashtra

Woman reverses car off Maharashtra cliff, falls 300 feet, dies

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:37 pm Jun 18, 202412:37 pm

What's the story A 23-year-old woman, Shweta Survase, lost her life during a driving lesson in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra on Monday. The accident occurred when Survase accidentally accelerated her car while it was in reverse gear, causing it to plunge into a valley, around 300 feet deep. A police officer stated, "Survase accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid backward, broke through a crash barrier, and fell into the valley."

Rescue challenges

Rescue efforts hindered by difficult terrain

The accident occurred while Survase was practicing driving and her friend, Shivraj Mule, was filming the session. The location and steep terrain of the accident posed significant challenges for rescuers. It took them an hour to reach Survase and her vehicle, which had fallen into a valley. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to save Survase's life. The incident is under investigation.

In Vadodara

Learning driver crashed into couple, woman dies

In a recent separate incident in Vadodara, a 23-year-old who wanted to drive an SUV despite not knowing how to led to a tragedy on Sunday night in Sama. He crashed the vehicle into a couple taking a post-dinner walk, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old woman and critically injuring her husband. The young man, Dhruva Kanojiya, had driven his brother-in-law's SUV for a kilometer before hitting a rickshaw and then the couple around 11:00pm.