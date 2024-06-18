In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhi is grappling with a severe heatwave, with temperatures hitting a high of 46 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the average.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts some relief from Wednesday, with the alert level expected to downgrade from 'red' to 'yellow', and eventually to 'green' by the weekend.

Despite this, temperatures are still predicted to remain above 40 degrees Celsius, with strong, occasionally gusty winds during the day.

Delhi under 'red alert' for heatwave

Delhi on 'red alert' for heatwave, expect relief from tomorrow

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:03 am Jun 18, 2024

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for Delhi as the city battles a severe heatwave. The maximum temperature is expected to hit 45 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees above the seasonal average. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a scorching 45.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature was also high at 33 degrees Celsius, which is 5.5 degrees higher than the norm.

The relentless heatwave has affected various parts of Delhi, with temperatures soaring well above the seasonal average. The Palam weather station registered a peak temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, a substantial 7-degree rise above the norm. Other areas such as Lodhi Road, Ridge area, Ayanagar and Najafgarh also reported temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

Relief expected from Wednesday

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, Delhiites can expect some relief from the heatwave starting Wednesday. The city is expected to transition to a "yellow" alert on Wednesday and Thursday, and further improve to a "green" alert by Friday and Saturday. However, several regions in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, North Madhya Pradesh and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also predicted to experience similar heatwave conditions until June 18 or 19.

What is a heatwave

Heatwave conditions are defined as when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, with a departure from normal of at least 4.5 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is classified when the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Delhi's heatwave driven by dry, warm winds

Despite the intense heat, Delhi has been experiencing clear skies and strong surface winds throughout the day. The current heatwave in the national capital is primarily driven by dry and warm westerly winds from Rajasthan and south Haryana. These winds persist throughout the night, contributing to elevated nighttime temperatures. The city has been facing heatwave conditions for nine consecutive days, marking the fourth day of warm night conditions, highest in at least the last 12 years.

High temperatures expected to continue despite relief

Even with some relief expected from Wednesday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung is still predicted to remain over 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperatures may hover around 45 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday. There are chances of strong surface winds, occasionally gusty winds, up to 30-40km/h during daytime, according to weather reports.