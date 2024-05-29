Next Article

Five of the infants are currently receiving treatment at another hospital

Delhi fire: Hospital allowed 5 beds, but 12 babies admitted

What's the story A new finding in the massive fire at a childcare hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar revealed that the baby care center had clearance for only five beds. Yet at the time of the fire, 12 newborns were present, NDTV reported. The blaze, reportedly exacerbated by an explosion of multiple oxygen cylinders, claimed the lives of seven newborns last week. Five of these infants are currently receiving treatment at another hospital.

Arrests made

Hospital owner and doctor arrested amid safety violations

According to reports, the hospital was registered in 2021, and the license was valid until March 2024. Following the fire, the Vivek Vihar Resident Welfare Association accused the hospital owners of operating an oxygen cylinder refilling business under the pretense of a childcare hospital. It is alleged that small cylinders were filled using larger ones and stored at the hospital's main entrance. In 2019, a raid was carried out on the facility due to claims that it was not registered.

Investigation underway

Fire department verifies hospital's No Objection Certificate

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg informed NDTV that the hospital had reportedly obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC), but there were no records of it with the fire department. "We are verifying the NOC. If it's found lacking, we will recommend the building's closure," Garg stated. The facility was found to be devoid of fire extinguishers or an emergency exit, according to police reports.

Regulatory violations

Unqualified doctor and excessive oxygen cylinders found

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary revealed that Dr. Akash, who was on duty during the incident, was not qualified to treat newborns requiring neo-natal intensive care. Chaudhary also stated that more oxygen cylinders than authorized were discovered at the hospital. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the owner of the hospital also runs another similar hospital in Paschim Puri. "Cases have been registered against him twice (in past) in different incidents," he added.