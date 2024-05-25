Next Article

Grandfather arrested for Porsche accident cover-up

Pune Porsche accident: Grandfather of teen arrested for alleged kidnapping

By Chanshimla Varah 11:20 am May 25, 202411:20 am

What's the story The grandfather of the 17-year-old boy from Pune, who was involved in a fatal Porsche accident that killed two software engineers, has been arrested, PTI reported. The arrest came after the family's driver alleged that the grandfather wrongfully confined him and pressured him to accept responsibility for the crash. "The teen's grandfather and father allegedly took the driver's phone, put him in confinement in his house...from May 19 to May 20," an official from the crime branch said.

Charges under Juvenile Justice Act for serving alcohol to minor

The driver was freed by his wife, the officer added. Based on the driver's complaint, the Yerawada Police has registered a separate offense against the teen's grandfather and father under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 365 (kidnapping with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping a person in confinement).

Teenager accused of fatal crash released on bail

The unregistered Porsche was being driven by the teen at 200 km per hour when it hit Ashwini Kostha and Anish Awadhiya, who were on a bike, from behind. The two died on the spot. Shockingly, the teenager was released on bail 15 hours after the crash, with conditions that included writing an essay on road safety. His quick bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JBB) invited public outcry, following which he was sent to an observation home on Wednesday.

Teen's father sent to judicial custody until June 7

On Friday, the teen's father, Vishal Agarwal, was sent to judicial custody until June 7. According to the police, the real estate developer gave his son the car despite knowing that he did not have a driving license. A special court in Pune also ordered the judicial detention of five other accused, including the owner and employees of two pubs where the youngster reportedly drank alcohol before the incident.