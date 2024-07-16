In short Simplifying... In short In a recent encounter in Doda, J&K, four soldiers, including an army officer, were killed by terrorists from the group "Kashmir Tigers," linked to Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Army personnel killed in encounter with terrorists

J&K: Army officer among 4 soldiers killed in Doda encounter

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:18 am Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Four army personnel—including an officer—critically injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists, succumbed to their injuries in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, reports said. The incident took place when troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police initiated a joint cordon and search operation in the Dhari Gote Urarbagi area within the Desa forest belt, approximately 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening.

Encounter

Terror group claims responsibility for attack

Following a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists attempted to flee but were pursued by the troops. Despite challenging terrain and thick foliage, another firefight ensued around 9:00pm. Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter, with four succumbing to their injuries later. According to some reports, "Kashmir Tigers," a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has taken responsibility for the attack.

Security alert

J&K on high alert after series of terror attacks

Security forces in J&K are on high alert following a series of terror attacks in the region over the past few weeks. The Indian Army recently thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Kupwara district, killing three terrorists. Earlier this month, five Army personnel were killed and as many injured during an ambush on an Army convoy in Kathua district. In a separate encounter, six terrorists were shot dead by security forces in Kulgam district.