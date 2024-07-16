J&K: Army officer among 4 soldiers killed in Doda encounter
Four army personnel—including an officer—critically injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists, succumbed to their injuries in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, reports said. The incident took place when troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police initiated a joint cordon and search operation in the Dhari Gote Urarbagi area within the Desa forest belt, approximately 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening.
Terror group claims responsibility for attack
Following a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists attempted to flee but were pursued by the troops. Despite challenging terrain and thick foliage, another firefight ensued around 9:00pm. Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter, with four succumbing to their injuries later. According to some reports, "Kashmir Tigers," a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has taken responsibility for the attack.
J&K on high alert after series of terror attacks
Security forces in J&K are on high alert following a series of terror attacks in the region over the past few weeks. The Indian Army recently thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Kupwara district, killing three terrorists. Earlier this month, five Army personnel were killed and as many injured during an ambush on an Army convoy in Kathua district. In a separate encounter, six terrorists were shot dead by security forces in Kulgam district.