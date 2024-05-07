Next Article

Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad, urges record voter turnout

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:15 am May 07, 202409:15 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections early on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted PM Modi as he arrived at the polling booth—Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip area—just after 7:30am. Outside the booth, the PM urged the voters to exercise their franchise. "There is great importance of 'daan' in our country and in the same spirit, the countrymen should vote as much as possible," he said.

The PM had also urged the citizens to cast their vote in record numbers in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the day. "Urging all those who are voting in today's phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," he said. Separately, Shah, who was present with PM Modi at the polling station, is running for office from Gandhinagar and is expected to vote later in the day.

Polling for the third phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections kicked off on Tuesday, 7:00am. As many as 93 constituencies in 11 states and Union territories are going to polls in this phase. The first phase and second phase were held on April 19 and April 26 respectively and the subsequent phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

BJP has won Surat unopposed

While 94 constituencies across 12 states and UTs were scheduled to vote in third phase of polling, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already won Surat in Gujarat unopposed. Also, the voting for Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir has been deferred to May 25. However, polling in Betul in Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held in the second phase on April 26, is also being held in third phase.