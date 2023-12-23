J&K: Army foils infiltration bid in Akhnoor, 1 terrorist killed

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:26 pm Dec 23, 202304:26 pm

The Indian Army said it killed a terrorist in J&K during a failed infiltration bid

The Indian Army on Saturday revealed it foiled a major infiltration attempt by four heavily armed terrorists near the International Border (IB) in Khour of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor district. At least one terrorist was killed during the operation; his body was purportedly dragged back across the IB by the remaining terrorists. Meanwhile, authorities snapped mobile internet in Poonch and Rajouri after three people, supposedly taken by the Army for questioning regarding the recent Poonch ambush attack, were found dead.

Terrorists' moves observed via surveillance devices

According to the Army, the terrorists' infiltration bid at the Khour sector took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. After their suspicious moves were observed through surveillance devices, the Army troops responded by opening fire. One of the four terrorists was hit and fell, whose body was eventually dragged back by the remaining ones across the IB.

Indian Army's White Knight Corps confirmed incident on X

Know about recent terror ambush attack

Earlier, at least four Army soldiers were killed on Thursday in an alleged ambush attack by terrorists in the forests of Poonch. Three more soldiers were injured in the attack. The incident took place at Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in the Surankote area of Poonch. Following the attack, the forces launched a massive search operation and issued a high alert in the area.

Mobile internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri

As forces continued searching for terrorists behind Thursday's attack, mobile internet services were suspended in Poonch and Rajouri districts on Saturday as a "precautionary measure" to avoid the spread of rumors and misinformation. This came after three persons, allegedly taken by the Army for questioning, were found dead under mysterious circumstances. The area witnessed widespread anger following videos showing the torture of the suspects, reported PTI. However, both Army and civil authorities have remained tight-lipped on the situation.

CRPF issues advisory for troops after Poonch ambush

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) issued an advisory for all personnel on Friday after the Poonch attack. It urged its troops against "blind trust" in any tipoff and emphasized the need to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) while moving through and conducting operations in Rajouri and Poonch, per News18. Apart from this, troops and other officials have also been mandated by the authorities to refrain from isolated movements and use bulletproof vehicles to ensure safety.