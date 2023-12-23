Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for assaulting wife hours post-wedding

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:29 pm Dec 23, 202302:29 pm

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for domestic violence days after marriage

Popular motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and social media influencer Vivek Bindra has been booked for alleged domestic violence against his wife, Yanika Bindra. While the incident reportedly took place less than a day after their December 6 wedding, the case was registered on December 14 by Yanika's brother, Vaibhav Kwatra, at Noida's Sector 126 Police Station. It was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323, 325, 427, and 504.

Alleged altercation between Bindra and Yanika

The incident occurred on December 7, a day after the couple tied the knot, when Bindra and his mother got into a heated argument. When Yanika tried to intervene, she was allegedly assaulted physically by her husband. As per reports, Yanika also suffered an ear injury resulting in hearing loss due to a ruptured eardrum. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Details on Yanika's brother's police complaint

As per the police complaint, Yanika's brother has claimed that Bindra took her inside a room during the altercation, hurled abuses at her, pulled her hair, and assaulted her just hours after their marriage. Furthermore, Kwatra alleged that his sister has deep wounds on her body from the physical abuse. He also broke her mobile phone. Moreover, videos of Yanika showing her injuries and another alleged altercation between the couple have gone viral on social media.

Trigger warning: Couple's alleged altercation, Yanika's wounds captured in videos

All you need to know about Bindra

Knowing for having a massive online following, Bindra is the founder and CEO of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL). While the 41-year-old has nearly four million followers on Instagram, his YouTube channel, "Dr. Vivek Bindra: Motivational Speaker," has 21.4 million subscribers. His official website also claims that he holds a dozen world records for holding the largest webinars on various topics.

Recent controversy around Bindra

Recently, motivational speaker and YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari posted a YouTube video titled "Big Scam Exposed." It shows the alleged testimonies of some students claiming they were duped in the name of business courses. After the video went viral, many believed Maheshwari was talking about Bindra and the business courses he offered. Later, Bindra also posted a video response on YouTube﻿ and claimed Maheshwari and his team should have inquired about the other side before sharing the students' allegations.