Pune hospital denied IAS Khedkar's disability certificate request in 2022

What's the story Trainee Indian Administrative Services officer Pooja Khedkar—under investigation for allegedly misrepresenting her mental and visual disabilities to qualify for the Civil Services﻿—had her request for a disability certificate denied in 2022 by Pune doctors, reports said. The medical board informed Khedkar in October 2022 that "it is not possible to issue a disability certificate in your favour." Reports said this was not Khedkar's first attempt at securing such a certificate; she had previously tried to obtain one from Ahmednagar.

What Aundh Hospital told Khedkar

"Please refer to your application dated 23/08/2022 for issue (of) disability certificate for following disability: Locomotor Disability," Pune's Aundh Hospital told her. The locomotor disability can refer to cerebral palsy or a condition affecting bones or muscles that could restrict movement of the legs or arms. "You have been examined by the undersigned / Medical Board on 11/10/2022 and...regret to inform that...it is not possible to issue a disability certificate in your favor," the letter read.

Khedkar's alleged misrepresentation and refusal for tests

Khedkar, a 2023-batch officer from Ahmednagar, made headlines last week following allegations of misrepresenting her mental and visual conditions to secure an officer's post with a lower score. She is also accused of refusing six times to undergo mandatory medical tests during the IAS selection process. The first test, scheduled at Delhi'ss All India Institute of Medical Sciences in April 2022, was skipped by Khedkar who claimed she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Khedkar's appointment, alleged abuse of power

Despite her refusals to undergo medical tests, it remains unclear how Khedkar was appointed as Assistant Collector for Pune district. Once in this position, she allegedly abused her power by obtaining unauthorized perks such as a siren for her private vehicle and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker for her car—privileges not typically permitted for on-probation officers. Her actions are currently being investigated by a one-member panel.

Khedkar's mother, father on the run after FIR

If found guilty, Khedkar will be dismissed from her post. Meanwhile, her family is also embroiled in controversy. Separately, her mother, Manorama Khedkar, a village sarpanch, is facing an Arms Act case, and her father, Dilip Khedkar, a retired state government officer, is a co-accused. Both parents are currently "on the run." Several teams are on a lookout for the two accused, police said on Monday.