PM Modi attended the 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

'Modiji not enemy...': Shankaracharya on meeting PM at Anant-Radhika wedding

July 15, 2024

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought blessings from the Shankaracharyas of Jyotirmath and Dwarka Peeth at the "Shubh Ashirwad" ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Viral videos showed Swami Sadananda Saraswati of Dwarka Peeth and Swami Avimukteshwaranand of Jyotirmath presenting PM Modi with a mala and a saffron stole. Talking about their meeting, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said on Monday, "It's our rule that we will bless whoever comes to us. Narendra Modi ji is not our enemy."

A major controversy erupted in January when the four Shankaracharyas—custodians of Hinduism—announced they wouldn't attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. Swami Avimukteshwaranand had said that the temple, regarded as the body of God, is incomplete, making it improper to perform the pran-pratistha of the new idol. Notably, the Shankaracharyas—leaders of four sects founded by Adi Shankaracharya in the eighth century—are based in Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Odisha, and Karnataka, each safeguarding one of the four Vedas.

We are PM's well-wishers...: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Speaking to news agency ANI on Monday on his meeting with PM Modi, Swami Avimukteshwaranand says, "Yes, he [PM Modi] came to me and did a 'Pranaam'. It is our rule that we will bless whoever comes to us. Narendra Modi ji is not our enemy. We are his well-wishers and always speak for his welfare. If he makes a mistake, then we also point that out to them."

Watch: PM Modi seeks Shankaracharya's blessings on Saturday

The wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant to Radhika, the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant, was a high-profile event, attended by celebrities, sports stars, business magnates, and politicians. Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor were present along with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson as well as Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser also graced the occasion.

Politicians, sportspersons attend Ambani-Merchant wedding

Political figures such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav were in attendance. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan also attended the event. The guest list included Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharachandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Kamal Nath.