In short Simplifying... In short Food delivery giant Zomato was slapped with a ₹60,000 fine after failing to deliver a ₹133 momos order.

Despite denying any wrongdoing, the court ruled against Zomato, citing their inaction over months as contradictory to their initial 72-hour investigation claim.

The fine includes ₹50,000 for mental stress caused to the customer, Sheethal, and ₹10,000 for her legal expenses.

Zomato loses case over undelivered momos

Zomato fined ₹60,000 for not delivering ₹133 momos order

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:50 pm Jul 15, 202404:50 pm

What's the story A consumer court in Karnataka has ruled in favor of a woman who did not receive her momos order placed through the food delivery app Zomato in 2023. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Dharwad issued the order recently. Despite receiving a delivery confirmation, the woman named Sheethal never received her momos. After contacting both the restaurant and Zomato with no resolution, she filed a legal notice against Zomato in September 2023.

Legal proceedings

Zomato held accountable for service deficiency

In court, Zomato denied any wrongdoing but the court pointed out that their lack of action for months contradicted their initial request for a 72-hour investigation period. In May 2024, Zomato refunded Sheethal the original cost of the momos (₹133.25). However, the court found Zomato deficient in service and liable for causing inconvenience to Sheethal. Consequently, they were ordered to pay her ₹50,000 as compensation for mental stress and ₹10,000 toward her legal expenses.

Final ruling

Commission's verdict on Zomato's business practices

The commission stated in its ruling, "Zomato is carrying out their business of supplying materials in response to the online orders placed by the customer. Despite receipt of the purchase money, Zomato did not deliver the required product to the complainant." Eshappa K Bhute, president of the commission, ordered Zomato to pay Sheethal ₹60,000 in total as compensation.