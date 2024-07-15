In short Simplifying... In short Doctors at Delhi's GTB Hospital are on strike following a patient's murder, demanding improved security measures.

Delhi: GTB Hospital doctors on indefinite strike after patient's murder

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:30 pm Jul 15, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Resident doctors at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital began an indefinite strike on Monday following the murder of a patient within the hospital premises. According to reports, the victim, a 32-year-old man named Riyazuddin, was shot dead by an unidentified individual in ward number 24 on Sunday. Riyazuddin had been receiving treatment for an abdominal infection since June 23.

Doctors demand increased security measures

The Resident Doctors's Association (RDA) announced the strike at 9:00am on Monday, but confirmed that emergency services would remain operational. The RDA spokesperson said, "Our repeated appeals for enhanced security have been ignored, culminating in this tragic event (patient's killing). Until the Delhi government ensures a secure environment for everyone within the hospital, we cannot continue our duties." The strike will persist until significant improvements in security are effectively implemented and communicated.

Government response

In response to the strike, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced a security review of all hospitals, stating that no negligence would be tolerated. Separately, Senior Doctor Dhananjay said that the RDA's priority is the safety and welfare of all hospital staff, patients, and their attendants. Meanwhile, police have registered a case regarding Riyazuddin's murder and are investigating potential personal enmity as a motive.

Other doctors' bodies condemn incident

The incident and subsequent strike have drawn condemnation from other doctors' bodies as well. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) described the incident as a "mafia-like killing," emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced security measures for doctors. The incident has also led to questions on the critical failure in ensuring a secure environment for both patients and healthcare providers in the national capital.