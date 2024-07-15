In short Simplifying... In short A sanitation worker named Joy, who was missing since Saturday, was found dead after a 46-hour search in Kerala.

The search was complicated by the accumulation of waste in the canal where he was cleaning.

This incident has sparked debates about canal maintenance responsibilities between local authorities and railway officials.

Sanitation worker found dead in canal

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:05 pm Jul 15, 202404:05 pm

What's the story Joy, a sanitation worker from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital city, was found dead on Monday morning after being missing since Saturday. His decomposed body was discovered in a canal by fellow corporation sanitation workers. The location of the discovery is approximately one kilometer away from where Joy was last seen cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal. Following his disappearance, a large-scale search and rescue operation had been launched involving the Indian Navy, local police, fire brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Official response

Chief Minister expresses condolences

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences over Joy's death. In a statement, Vijayan said, "Joy's body, which was missing since Saturday, was found this morning near Thakaraparambu-Vanchiyoor. I convey my deepest condolences and grief over Joy's tragic death. I share the grief of the family members." He also commended the coordinated efforts of various departments in the rescue operation and expressed gratitude to all those involved.

Difficult search

Canal waste slowed down rescue operations

The search for Joy was significantly hindered by the accumulation of waste in the canal. Scuba divers involved in the operation found it difficult to navigate due to large amounts of garbage stuck in the canal. Despite these challenges, efforts continued with the aid of technology including gen robotics. The incident has sparked discussions about responsibility for canal maintenance between local authorities and railway officials, reports said.

Personal details

Victim's background

Joy was a contractual laborer who had taken up the task of cleaning parts of the Amayizhanchan Canal for ₹1500. He is survived by his mother, Melhi. Following Joy's tragic death, Labour Minister V Sivankutty stated that while the priority was to find Joy, issues regarding canal maintenance would be addressed later.