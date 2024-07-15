Kerala sanitation worker found dead after 46-hour search
Joy, a sanitation worker from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala's capital city, was found dead on Monday morning after being missing since Saturday. His decomposed body was discovered in a canal by fellow corporation sanitation workers. The location of the discovery is approximately one kilometer away from where Joy was last seen cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal. Following his disappearance, a large-scale search and rescue operation had been launched involving the Indian Navy, local police, fire brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Chief Minister expresses condolences
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences over Joy's death. In a statement, Vijayan said, "Joy's body, which was missing since Saturday, was found this morning near Thakaraparambu-Vanchiyoor. I convey my deepest condolences and grief over Joy's tragic death. I share the grief of the family members." He also commended the coordinated efforts of various departments in the rescue operation and expressed gratitude to all those involved.
Canal waste slowed down rescue operations
The search for Joy was significantly hindered by the accumulation of waste in the canal. Scuba divers involved in the operation found it difficult to navigate due to large amounts of garbage stuck in the canal. Despite these challenges, efforts continued with the aid of technology including gen robotics. The incident has sparked discussions about responsibility for canal maintenance between local authorities and railway officials, reports said.
Victim's background
Joy was a contractual laborer who had taken up the task of cleaning parts of the Amayizhanchan Canal for ₹1500. He is survived by his mother, Melhi. Following Joy's tragic death, Labour Minister V Sivankutty stated that while the priority was to find Joy, issues regarding canal maintenance would be addressed later.