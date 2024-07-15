In short Simplifying... In short IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's parents are being sought by police after a local farmer accused them of threatening him over a land dispute.

Meanwhile, Pooja herself is under investigation for alleged misuse of power and document manipulation during her selection process.

If found guilty, she could face termination and criminal charges. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Accused evading arrest, says police

IAS Khedkar's gun-wielding mother, father 'on the run' after FIR

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:14 pm Jul 15, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Seven people, including Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, parents of probationary Indian Administrative Services officer Pooja Khedkar, are accused of threatening a farmer and are currently evading arrest. The Pune Rural Police reported on Monday that the accused have switched off their phones and are untraceable. "The accused are on the run. We are trying to contact them but they are not reachable as their phones are switched off," Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural said.

Active search

Several teams searching for Khedkars

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deshmukh said, "Several teams... are searching for them in Pune and nearby places with some farmhouses and residences. When found, we will question them and take action accordingly." To recall, a case was booked after the local farmer had recently claimed that he was threatened by IAS officer's mother, Manorama. The FIR includes charges under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as additional charges under the Arms Act.

Twitter Post

Watch: SP's statement on case against Khedkar's parents

Video evidence

Viral video adds to controversy surrounding IAS trainee

The legal action came shortly after an old video went viral on social media showing Manorama threatening a group of men with a gun over what appeared to be a land dispute. Reports now claim that the land parcel in Dhadwali village, Pune, was purchased by Dilip, a retired Maharashtra government officer. However, local farmer Kuldeep Pasalkar has alleged that Manorama has been forcefully attempting to usurp his land and threatening other farmers.

Allegations

IAS trainee under investigation

The family first made headlines when their daughter, a 2023 batch IAS officer, was accused of abusing her power by using a red siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car. Pooja is also alleged to have gotten the post of an IAS officer by providing a bogus medical certificate. She was subsequently transferred from the Collector's Office in Pune to the Washim district earlier this week.

Twitter Post

Watch the viral video here

Investigation underway

Committee to review IAS trainee's candidacy documents

If found guilty, Khedkar could face termination from service and possible criminal charges for document manipulation related to her selection process. A single-member committee, led by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, has been established by the Centre to re-evaluate all documents submitted by Pooja for her civil services examination candidacy. The committee is expected to submit its report within two weeks.