A massive fire broke out in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, injuring one firefighter and affecting 12 to 15 shops.

The fire's rapid spread was attributed to the building's lack of a proper ventilation system.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Devastating fire engulfs multi-story building

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Mayur Vihar, 1 fireman injured

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:25 am Jul 15, 202411:25 am

What's the story A fire broke out late Sunday night in a multi-story building in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase-2, causing significant damage to a uniform manufacturing shop and the Jung cafe near the Neelam Mata Temple. The blaze quickly engulfed all three floors of the building. "The Delhi Fire Service received the call about the fire around 11:40pm yesterday," said SK Dua, deputy chief fire officer of Delhi Fire Service, adding that by their arrival, the fire had spread throughout the entire structure.

Rescue operation

Firefighters battle blaze, rescue one and sustain injury

A total of 23 fire engines were dispatched to the scene to combat the rapidly spreading flames. "A total of 25 fire trucks are here. We have rescued one person who was in the office on the terrace on the third floor," Dua stated. Unfortunately, one firefighter was injured during the operation due to the massive fire. The injured personnel fell from a ladder and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Building flaw

Lack of ventilation system accelerates fire spread

The cause behind the massive fire remains unknown. An investigation into the incident has been initiated to determine the origin and cause of the blaze. The absence of a proper ventilation system in the building was identified as a contributing factor to the rapid spread of the fire. "There is no proper ventilation system here, which is why the fire spread," Dua added. The blaze affected 12 to 15 shops within the complex before it was finally brought under control.