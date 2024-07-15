In short Simplifying... In short Mumbai Police are investigating a suspicious post by user @FFSFIR on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting a bomb threat at Ambani's wedding.

In a separate event, two uninvited guests, a YouTuber and a businessman, were arrested for trespassing at the wedding venue.

Both incidents have heightened security concerns around the high-profile event.

Security at Ambani wedding

Mumbai Police takes extra precaution after 'bomb…at Ambani's wedding' post

What's the story The Mumbai Police are investigating a suspicious post by an X (formerly Twitter) user regarding a bomb threat at the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani. Although the post is believed to be a hoax, it prompted the police to increase security around the wedding venue at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Sunday night. The grand wedding of Anant and Radhika Merchant took place in Mumbai over the weekend.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway to identify user

The Mumbai Police are trying to identify the user @FFSFIR, who posted the suspicious message on X (formerly Twitter). The post said, "A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani's wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code." However, according to reports, no FIR has been registered yet.

Security breach

Uninvited guests arrested at Ambani wedding

In a separate incident, two people were arrested for trespassing at the wedding venue. Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri, a 26-year-old YouTuber, and Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, a 28-year-old businessman, were apprehended due to their suspicious behavior. Both had traveled from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding without an invitation. Following their arrest, separate cases have been registered against them and they were released after receiving notice and legal action.