In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP's central leadership has reaffirmed their faith in Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to continue his role within the Maharashtra government.

They believe his administrative skills and experience as former chief minister will be crucial in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Bhupender Yadav has been appointed as Maharashtra's in-charge, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-in-charge.

Piyush Goyal denies leadership change rumors

Leadership change in Maharashtra? BJP leader Piyush Goyal clears air

By Chanshimla Varah 10:55 am Jun 19, 202410:55 am

What's the story Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Piyush Goyal, has quashed rumors of a leadership change in the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This follows the party's underwhelming performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and rumors that Chandrashekhar Bawankule would be replaced by Rao Saheb Patil as state president. "There will be no change in leadership in Maharashtra," declared Goyal after a meeting with the Maharashtra BJP core committee.

Election strategy

BJP discusses Lok Sabha performance, prepares for Assembly elections

The meeting, led by BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressed the reasons behind BJP's disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections. They also discussed the strategy for ensuring the MahaYuti alliance's re-election in the next upcoming elections. "We deliberated on reasons along with course corrections. We also discussed the blueprint for the Assembly polls and will hold further discussions with our partners," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

Leadership roles

BJP appoints new in-charge, Fadnavis to continue role

During the meeting, Bhupender Yadav was appointed as Maharashtra's in-charge, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw serving as co-in-charge. At the same time, Fadnavis was urged by the central leadership to continue his role within the Maharashtra government and work toward organizational goals for the upcoming state Assembly elections. To recall, Fadnavis had offered to resign following the BJP's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections but retained his role at the insistence of Shah.

Election preparation

BJP central leadership backs Fadnavis's 'administrative abilities'

According to the Indian Express, the BJP's central leadership has expressed confidence in Fadnavis's administrative abilities and his experience as former chief minister (2014-2019), deeming them crucial for the government ahead of the assembly elections. The party is also planning to build a robust team to collectively shoulder responsibilities for these elections. Details on organizational roles within this team are expected to be decided in the coming days.

2024 results

Maharashtra: BJP wins only 9 seats in Lok Sabha polls

The BJP won just nine seats in Maharashtra, down from 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress, on the other hand, increased their seat share slightly by winning 13 seats in the state. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats, respectively, while the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) got nine seats, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP won eight seats.