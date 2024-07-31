In short Simplifying... In short Sharvari is undergoing rigorous physical and mental training, including Jiu-Jitsu and boxing, for her role in Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha'.

Her regimen, designed to build strength and agility, has resulted in a 9% body fat loss and muscle gain in five months.

The film, part of YRF's successful Spy Universe, also stars Alia Bhatt as a super agent.

Sharvari undergoes intense physical transformation for 'Alpha'

Jiu-Jitsu, boxing: Inside Sharvari's hardcore prep for Alia Bhatt-led 'Alpha'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:11 pm Jul 31, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Sharvari, basking in the success of her recently released Munjya and Maharaj, is currently undergoing a rigorous physical transformation for her role in Yash Raj Films's Alpha. She is being trained by fitness expert Robin Behl to portray a character that embodies strength, allure, and capability. "Sharvari was already in great shape, but for Alpha, we needed to take her fitness to the next level," Behl revealed in an interview with Mid-day.

Customized workout

Behl designed a specialized training regimen for Sharvari

Behl's training regimen for Sharvari is designed to build a strong core, powerful legs, and upper body strength. Per the report, the routine includes a variety of exercises such as bodyweight exercises, handstands, and mobility drills. Boxing has also been incorporated into the regimen to add an edge to her physique and movement. "I wanted Sharvari to experience the grappling, clinching, and take-downs firsthand," Behl explained.

Mental conditioning

Sharvari embraces athlete mindset, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training

In addition to physical training, Behl aimed to instill in Sharvari the mindset of an athlete. To achieve this, he introduced her to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under the guidance of Carl Varel, Asia's number-six expert in the sport. "She was a relentless student," Behl said admiringly. "I often found myself struggling to keep up with her energy levels. She was always eager to push her limits and try new things."

Physical transformation

Sharvari's intensive training yields impressive results

The results of Sharvari's intensive training are clearly visible in her physique. She has successfully shed nine percent body fat in just five months while simultaneously gaining muscle mass and definition. While preparing for Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, Sharvari is also gearing up for the release of another film, Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani. Also featuring John Abraham, Vedaa is set to compete with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2 at the box office on August 15.

About the film

Meanwhile, know more about 'Alpha'

YRF announced the title of its first female-led spy universe film earlier in July. The movie is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as super agents and is a part of YRF's acclaimed Spy Universe which has been a bonafide commercial success over the years. The spy universe was conceived by YRF honcho Aditya Chopra and includes successful films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, and War.