Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' targeting Christmas 2024 release

By Isha Sharma 01:36 pm Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Telugu superstar Ram Charan's forthcoming political action thriller, Game Changer, is aiming to release during the Christmas season of 2024. The film's producer, Dil Raju, made the announcement at a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday.﻿ Responding to inquiries about the release date, Raju enigmatically stated, "Let's meet for Christmas," indicating a festive season premiere. However, he didn't specify any date.

Production details

'Game Changer' marks first collaboration between Charan and Shankar

The film, directed by Shanmugam Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, has been in production since October 2021. This marks the first-ever collaboration between Charan and director Shankar. Initially slated for an October release, Game Changer has faced several delays. In the film, Charan portrays an IAS officer battling corruption while Advani reportedly plays a fellow officer.

Box office competition

'Game Changer' to compete with major Christmas 2024 releases

The Christmas 2024 release of Game Changer will coincide with several other major film premieres. These include Aamir Khan's drama Sitaare Zameen Par, Hollywood blockbuster Mufasa: The Lion King, Varun Dhawan's action flick Baby John, and Nithiin's romantic comedy Robinhood. Despite the competition, the film is tipped to be the most expensive in Charan's career and he will greatly benefit from the hype generated post-RRR.

Upcoming projects

Charan prepares for next film after 'Game Changer'

Having wrapped Game Changer, Charan will begin preparations for his next film, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. This new project will require Charan to undergo a physical transformation and also stars Janhvi Kapoor. He will follow it up with RC17, directed by Sukumar. In addition to acting commitments, Charan is also set to receive a prestigious award at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for his contribution to Indian cinema.