Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Aparna Sen is set to direct 'Her Indian Summer', an Indo-UK co-production featuring major British and Indian actors.

The film, produced by Big Bazaar Films, is set during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition.

The film, produced by Big Bazaar Films, is set during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition.

Sen, who began her career with Satyajit Ray's 'Three Daughters', has also been honored with a retrospective event showcasing her notable works, including her directorial debut '36 Chowringhee Lane'.

Aparna Sen's new project: An Indo-UK co-production

Aparna Sen announces 'Her Indian Summer'—set during 1947 India-Pakistan partition

What's the story Veteran Indian director and actor, Aparna Sen, is set to develop her latest project Her Indian Summer as an Indo-UK co-production. Per Variety, the announcement was made during a recent retrospective of Sen's work in London. The film, a mixed-race love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and Pakistan, will be produced by Kolkata-based producer-director Aritra Sen and LA-based British writer-director Alex Harvey's Big Bazaar Films.

Director's statement

'I see it as co-production with major British, Indian actors'

Regarding her new project, Sen stated: "I am really excited about my story Her Indian Summer, which I see as an Indo-UK co-production with major British and Indian actors. I am delighted that Alex Harvey and Aritra Sen of Big Bazar Films are taking this project forward and hope to start filming soon." Big Bazaar Films is also producing Forest of Humans—a documentary about Oscar winner Satyajit Ray and Kolkata, featuring Sen and directed by Harvey.

Career overview

Sen's illustrious career in Indian cinema

Sen first gained recognition as an actor in the Samapti segment of Ray's Three Daughters (1961). She has since acted in numerous films by Indian cinema greats such as Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha, and Rituparno Ghosh. Her acting credits also include Merchant Ivory films The Guru (1969) and Bombay Talkie (1970). Sen's directorial debut, 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981), won her best director at India's National Film Awards.

Retrospective event

Retrospective event honored Sen's prolific career

The retrospective honoring Sen's career was organized by the Bengal Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Big Bazaar Films. The event was held at the Nehru Centre and Cine Lumiere, featuring screenings of Sen's films The Japanese Wife, Paromitar Ek Din and a restored print of 36 Chowringhee Lane. The restoration was led by producer Shashi Kapoor's son, actor and producer Kunal Kapoor﻿. Sen expressed her joy at the screening of her debut film 36 Chowringhee Lane, beautifully restored by Kapoor.