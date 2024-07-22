Aparna Sen announces 'Her Indian Summer'—set during 1947 India-Pakistan partition
Veteran Indian director and actor, Aparna Sen, is set to develop her latest project Her Indian Summer as an Indo-UK co-production. Per Variety, the announcement was made during a recent retrospective of Sen's work in London. The film, a mixed-race love story set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and Pakistan, will be produced by Kolkata-based producer-director Aritra Sen and LA-based British writer-director Alex Harvey's Big Bazaar Films.
'I see it as co-production with major British, Indian actors'
Regarding her new project, Sen stated: "I am really excited about my story Her Indian Summer, which I see as an Indo-UK co-production with major British and Indian actors. I am delighted that Alex Harvey and Aritra Sen of Big Bazar Films are taking this project forward and hope to start filming soon." Big Bazaar Films is also producing Forest of Humans—a documentary about Oscar winner Satyajit Ray and Kolkata, featuring Sen and directed by Harvey.
Sen's illustrious career in Indian cinema
Sen first gained recognition as an actor in the Samapti segment of Ray's Three Daughters (1961). She has since acted in numerous films by Indian cinema greats such as Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha, and Rituparno Ghosh. Her acting credits also include Merchant Ivory films The Guru (1969) and Bombay Talkie (1970). Sen's directorial debut, 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981), won her best director at India's National Film Awards.
Retrospective event honored Sen's prolific career
The retrospective honoring Sen's career was organized by the Bengal Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Big Bazaar Films. The event was held at the Nehru Centre and Cine Lumiere, featuring screenings of Sen's films The Japanese Wife, Paromitar Ek Din and a restored print of 36 Chowringhee Lane. The restoration was led by producer Shashi Kapoor's son, actor and producer Kunal Kapoor. Sen expressed her joy at the screening of her debut film 36 Chowringhee Lane, beautifully restored by Kapoor.