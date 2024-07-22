In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming K-drama 'Love Next Door', directed by Yoo Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun, teases a unique narrative about childhood friends with a complex past.

The first poster, featuring leads Bae and Choi with matching lollipops, hints at a turbulent shared history.

The series, starring Hae-in and So-min, known for their roles in popular dramas, will premiere on Netflix on August 17. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sneak peek into new K-drama 'Love Next Door'

Watch: 'Love Next Door' teaser reveals childhood connection between leads

By Tanvi Gupta 03:38 pm Jul 22, 202403:38 pm

What's the story The upcoming romantic comedy K-drama, Love Next Door has unveiled a teaser that provides a sneak peek into the evolving relationship between its main characters, Bae Seok-ryu (Jung So-min) and Choi Seung-hyo (Jung Hae-in). The drama revolves around Bae, a woman striving to reset her chaotic life, and Choi, the son of her mother's friend who shares a complex history with her. The teaser showcases their innocent camaraderie as children, suggesting a bond that has grown over decades.

Plot details

'Love Next Door' promises fresh story twist

Directed by Yoo Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun, both known for their work on the popular series Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Love Next Door promises a unique narrative twist. Going by the teaser, the plot spans from the characters' carefree childhood filled with laughter to the intricate dynamics of their current relationship. Despite growing up together, Bae views Choi as a dark chapter in her life, indicating a tumultuous shared past.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser here

Poster reveal

First poster for 'Love Next Door' unveiled earlier

Anticipation for the new tvN drama surged with the release of the first poster, capturing the magnetic chemistry between Bae and Choi. The characters are depicted sitting on neighborhood stairs with matching lollipops, exuding a sense of comfort and familiarity. However, the caption hints at a turbulent shared history, stating verbatim: "You're a living blotch on my personal history, and I'm [a living blotch] on yours." The K-drama will hit Netflix on August 17.

Actors' background

'Love Next Door' stars' journey to stardom

Hae-in began his journey to fame in college musicals. He gained recognition with roles in Bride of the Century and The Three Musketeers. His breakout role was in the 2017 drama While You Were Sleeping, leading to his first leading role in Something in the Rain (2018). So-min debuted in the 2010 drama Bad Guy and quickly gained recognition with her role in Playful Kiss. She has since starred in numerous popular dramas, including Big Man (2014) and D-Day (2015).