Will 'Vettaiyan' be delayed? Rajinikanth's recent comment suggests so
Superstar Rajinikanth recently praised Kamal Haasan's latest film, Indian 2. Speaking to the media at Chennai International Airport on Sunday, he shared that he had watched the movie and found it "good." In addition to this, Rajinikanth also shared updates on his upcoming projects: Vettaiyan and Coolie, stating that the latter's "shooting is progressing well." It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Uncertainty surrounds the release date of Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan'
When asked about the release date of his upcoming film Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth indicated a possible postponement. "Release [date] hasn't been finalized yet. The dubbing works are going on," he said. Previously in June, during a trip to the Himalayas, Rajinikanth had announced that Vettaiyan would be released during Dussehra, but did not reiterate this confirmation in his recent interaction with media.
'Vettaiyan': A star-studded film directed by TJ Gnanavel
Vettaiyan, written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Notably, the film will mark the reunion of Rajinikanth and Bachchan after a gap of 33 years. Their last collaboration was in the Hindi film Hum.
'Vettaiyan's postponement influences other film release dates
In related news, producer KE Gnanavel Raja of Suriya's Kanguva recently announced October 10 as the release date for his film. He also suggested that Vettaiyan is likely to be postponed to Diwali, which influenced his decision to choose October 10 for Kanguva's release. "I wouldn't clash with Rajinikanth's film any day," he said. Additionally, in the Hindi market, Alia Bhatt's Jigra is set to open on October 11.