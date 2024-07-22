In short Simplifying... In short The action-packed film 'Kill', starring Lakshya and Juyal, has surpassed the lifetime earnings of comedy-drama 'Laapataa Ladies', raking in ₹20.15 crore in just 17 days.

What's the story The action-filled Hindi film Kill, featuring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, has outpaced the lifetime collection of Laapataa Ladies, as per recent box office reports. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill has been enthralling audiences with its gripping action and emotional narrative since its July 5 release. The movie, predominantly filmed on a train journey from Ranchi to New Delhi, continues to attract viewers into its third weekend.

After 17 days of release, Kill has amassed a box office collection of ₹20.15 crore, according to Sacnilk. On its third Sunday alone, the film raked in ₹1 crore. This impressive figure has enabled the Lakshya and Juyal starrer to surpass the lifetime earnings of Kiran Rao-helmed comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies, which stands at ₹20cr. Meanwhile, Kill has demonstrated consistent performance even when facing stiff competition from star-studded films like Sarfira, Indian 2, and Bad Newz.

The plot of Kill revolves around an army commando Amrit, played by Lakshya, who embarks on a mission aboard a New Delhi-bound train to save his love interest Tulika, portrayed by Tanya Maniktala, from Juyal's character Fani. The film was lauded for "redefining action in Bollywood" and being a "masterpiece when it comes to telling a gripping action and emotion-filled story without the use of unnecessary slow-mos."