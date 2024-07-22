In short Simplifying... In short Ryan Reynolds has expressed a desire to work with his wife, Blake Lively, inspired by Hollywood's Golden Age couples.

While filming Deadpool & Wolverine, their bond deepened, thanks to Lively's behind-the-scenes contributions, including a ping-pong table for the cast.

Both actors have upcoming films, with Hugh Jackman reprising his Wolverine role in Deadpool & Wolverine, and Lively's It Ends With Us set for release soon.

Ryan Reynolds humorously discusses Blake Lively's acting fee

Ryan Reynolds reveals why he's avoided working with wife Blake

By Tanvi Gupta 02:40 pm Jul 22, 202402:40 pm

What's the story In a recent interview with Comicbook, actor Ryan Reynolds humorously commented on his wife, Blake Lively's high acting fee. The 47-year-old actor was promoting his upcoming movie Deadpool & Wolverine alongside co-star Hugh Jackman. During the conversation, Reynolds joked that he and Lively have not shared a screen because he "can't afford her fee." He also playfully claimed that Lively is "not half the friend that Hugh is," acknowledging Jackman as a long-time friend.

Nostalgic wishes

Despite 'high fee,' Reynolds expressed desire to work with wife

Reynolds expressed a longing for the bygone era of Hollywood's Golden Age, where real-life couples often starred together. He cited iconic duos such as Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn as examples. The actor voiced his wish to work with his wife, stating, "That'd be nice, I'd love to work with Blake." Despite not sharing screen space, Lively has contributed behind the scenes in Reynolds's current project Deadpool & Wolverine.

On-set bonding

Meanwhile, Jackman and Reynolds's friendship deepened during filming

During the production of Deadpool & Wolverine, Lively purchased a ping-pong table for the cast to unwind between scenes. This gesture further strengthened the friendship between Reynolds and Jackman, who had previously collaborated in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. In a SiriusXM interview, Reynolds shared a touching anecdote about walking in on Jackman and his children singing along to The Greatest Showman, describing it as "the most heartbreaking, beautiful [thing] I'd ever seen."

Character revival

Both Reynolds and Lively have films hitting theaters soon!

Jackman has expressed his enthusiasm about reprising his role as Wolverine after 2017's Logan. In a June interview with Vanity Fair, he stated, "I instinctively knew that Deadpool was going to allow us to get to a different side of the [Wolverine] character than I've ever played before." The hotly-awaited movie is set to hit theaters on Friday (July 26). Meanwhile, Lively is also gearing up for her next, It Ends With Us—slated for August 9 release.