"Sarfira", a film in Kumar's portfolio, had a disappointing second weekend at the box office, earning only ₹18.75 crore in its first week.

The film's performance was overshadowed by "Bad Newz" and "Indian 2", which earned ₹29.55 crore and ₹75 crore respectively.

The upcoming week's earnings will be crucial for "Sarfira" to determine its standing in the box office race.

Disappointing box office for 'Sarfira'

'Sarfira' stumbles at box office in second weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:21 pm Jul 22, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, has seen a disappointing performance in its second weekend at the box office, earning a mere ₹2.5 crore. This lackluster result brings the film's total earnings to ₹21.25 crore. Competing with films like Bad Newz and Indian 2, Sarfira's box office numbers have remained unimpressive. The film is an official remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara and originally starring Suriya, but has failed to replicate its predecessor's success.

Track record

'Sarfira' joined list of Akshay Kumar's less successful ventures

Sarfira joined a series of less successful films in Kumar's career, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan. In Week 1, the film earned only ₹18.75 crore, a figure considered low given Kumar's stardom and substantial fan base. The film's struggle was further intensified by the release of Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, which raked in ₹29.55 crore over the weekend while Sarfira's earnings remained stagnant at ₹2.5 crore.

Competition

'Sarfira' faces stiff competition at the box office

Sarfira faced stiff competition from films like Bad Newz and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. According to Sacnilk, Sarfira earned ₹40 lakh on Friday, saw a slight increase to ₹85 lakh on Saturday, and reached ₹1.25 crore on Sunday. Despite its struggles, Indian 2 managed to earn a respectable ₹75 crore in the first 10 days. The performance of Sarfira on Monday will be crucial in determining its fate in the third week.