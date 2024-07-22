In short Simplifying... In short Tillotama Shome, while filming 'Tribhuvan Mishra', emphasized the importance of actors' comfort and the right to refuse uncomfortable scenes.

She appreciated the directors' regular check-ins for comfort, negating the need for an intimacy coordinator.

Shome also stressed on establishing a professional rapport with co-stars before shooting intimate scenes, ensuring a smooth and respectful work environment.

Tillotama Shome on filming intimate scenes for 'Tribhuvan Mishra'

By Isha Sharma 02:18 pm Jul 22, 202402:18 pm

What's the story In an interview with News18 Showsha, actor Tillotama Shome shared her experience filming intimate scenes for the Netflix series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. She emphasized that "good intentions" from actors and makers are not enough when filming such scenes. The directors, Puneet Krishna and Amrit Raj Gupta, had storyboarded every scene, she revealed. "It's something that requires a tremendous amount of planning," she added.

On-set pressure

Shome on the lack of intimacy coordinator

Shome discussed the pressure actors can face on set when they are the only ones uncomfortable with a scene. "It's important to be able to say no because you aren't comfortable," she said. "The number of times our directors checked in if we were comfortable and gave us the right to say no is very progressive and much needed." "That's why I didn't feel the need for an intimacy coordinator. In fact, having a mediator would slow things down."

Co-star relationship

Shome highlights professionalism in filming intimate scenes

Shome underscored the importance of establishing a professional relationship with co-stars before shooting intimate sequences. "I didn't know [Manav Kaul] and while he may be a great guy, I wasn't on set to become friends with him," she stated. "We had to deliver our job. We developed an equation over time. What if we had shot those scenes in the first few days? It was very important to have directors who can understand that and prepare so that it's professional."