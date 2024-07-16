In short Simplifying... In short The film adaptation of the book 'It Ends With Us', featuring Blake Lively as Lily, has faced several delays due to production issues and strikes, pushing its release from February 9 to August 9.

The author, Hoover, has expressed her excitement over Lively's casting and the film's director, Justin Baldoni.

A sequel, 'It Starts With Us', is also in the works, but its cinematic adaptation remains unconfirmed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'It Ends With Us' is scheduled to release on August 9

All about 'It Ends With Us': Cast, release date, plot

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Jul 16, 202404:10 am

What's the story Both book enthusiasts and cinephiles are counting the days until August 9, which will mark the release of It Ends With Us, adapted from Colleen Hoover's namesake novel. The plot follows Lily Bloom, played by Blake Lively, who finds herself in a complex love triangle. Justin Baldoni stars and directs the film while Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj round out the cast. Here's everything to know about the Hollywood film.

Book

Get an idea about the film from the book's synopsis

Goodreads defines the book as "Lily hasn't always had it easy, but that's never stopped her from working hard for the life she wants. She's come a long way from the small town in Maine where she grew up — she graduated from college, moved to Boston, and started her own business." "So when she feels a spark with a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, everything in Lily's life suddenly seems almost too good to be true."

Schedule changes

Production delays pushed 'It Ends With Us'

Originally set for a February 9 release, the film has faced multiple delays. Strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild in 2023 pushed it to June 21, and eventually to its present date, August 9. The film, produced by Wayfarer Studios and Saks Pictures, marks Lively's first full-fledged role since 2020's The Rhythm Section. It Ends With Us has a sequel titled It Starts With Us, but there is no confirmation yet on whether it will also be cinematically adapted.

Author's approval

Hoover has called Lively her 'dream Lily'

Hoover previously expressed her enthusiasm over the casting of Lively as Bloom in It Ends With Us. In a 2023 Instagram post, she stated, "Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily." She also wrote, "When I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends With Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle." Now, the film is less than a month away!

Twitter Post

In case you missed the trailer, watch it here