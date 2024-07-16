In short Simplifying... In short The trailer for 'Agatha All Along' hints at a possible twist in the Scarlet Witch saga, with the discovery of a body that might be Wanda's variant from another universe.

'Agatha All Along' trailer indicates dark fate for Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch truly gone? Breaking down 'Agatha All Along' trailer

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jul 16, 202402:10 am

What's the story The mystery surrounding Scarlet Witch's fate takes a dark turn with the first trailer for Agatha All Along. Following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hinted at Wanda Maximoff's demise, fans clung to the hope of her return. However, Agatha's chilling words, "that Witch is gone," in the trailer heavily suggest otherwise. If confirmed, this marks a tragic end for Wanda.

Dark speculation

Grim theory surrounds Wanda's death

The trailer for Agatha All Along begins with Agatha investigating a dead body, identified by a card bearing the name W. Maximoff. This has led to speculation that the body could belong to Earth-838 Wanda, a variant of Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange 2, who protected her children from the 616 Wanda. The theory is based on the clothing on the dead body, which matches what 838 Wanda wore during the film's climax.

Sacrificial impact

Implications of 838 Wanda's death on Scarlet Witch's sacrifice

In Doctor Strange 2, 616 Wanda decided to sacrifice herself after visiting 838 Wanda and her children. She chose to spare them, realizing they were real and should not be destroyed for her own selfish reasons. However, if the body investigated by Agatha is indeed that of 838 Wanda, it could dilute the impact of 616 Wanda's sacrifice and create a tragic reality for the alternate family.

Character speculation

Potential storyline involving Wanda's twin in 'Agatha All Along'

Following the release of the first trailer, other theories have also emerged, with one suggesting that Joe Locke could be playing Billy Kaplan, one of Wanda's twin sons. If true, Locke's version could be a variant from another universe or a bizarre reincarnation of the MCU's version. This speculation implies that Billy could be from Earth-838 and now seeking answers about his mother's mysterious death.

Unlikely partnership

Billy's possible alliance with Agatha

Billy may be collaborating with Agatha, who has previously crossed paths with Scarlet Witch. They are seen traveling down the Witches's Road, a magical plane filled with danger and mystery. This suggests that Wanda might have teleported here after her sacrifice, and Billy could be seeking her out for answers about his mother or to see a version of his mother again.

Information

Who is Billy?

To recall, the Scarlet Witch's use of magic to create twin boys, William and Thomas, had unexpected consequences. Mephisto, the demon who unknowingly provided the lost souls used in their creation, later reclaimed them. However, Wanda's magic had permanently altered the souls, causing them to destroy Mephisto upon his return. William was seemingly reincarnated as Billy Kaplan—the son of a Jewish family in New York City.