In short Simplifying... In short Celebrities often borrow designer outfits for red carpet events, returning them afterward.

These outfits, labeled as 'custom' or 'archival', may have alterations to the original designs.

The celebrities' looks are captured by hired photographers, providing a constant flow of high-quality content for social media, benefiting both the stars and the designers seeking publicity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The business of celebrity styling unveiled

Source, borrow, customize: How designers style celebrities for red carpets

By Isha Sharma 06:24 pm Jul 15, 202406:24 pm

What's the story The glitz, glamor, and enticing allure of high-profile events often eclipse the complex business of celebrity styling. Celebrities turn up in their sartorial bests, with outfits priced anywhere from lakhs to even crores. But, do celebrities actually pay? No! ﻿In the wake of the recent high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, fashion expert, Diet Sabya shed light on what goes behind styling prominent public figures for such events.

Image crafting

The art of crafting the perfect celebrity look

Diet Sabya revealed that celebrities borrow designer outfits for these events and return them afterward. This system works due to the stylists' pre-existing relationships with designers and the celebrities' star power. Reportedly, the 'custom' or 'archival' labels on outfits indicate alterations or modifications to existing designs. Celebrity managers hire photographers for each event, who may photograph multiple celebrities against a set backdrop. These images are swiftly selected, edited, and processed, often in real-time.

Photo strategy

The role of photography in celebrity styling

According to Diet Sabya, these photographs serve a dual purpose. Not only do they capture the celebrities' meticulously curated looks, but they also provide valuable content for social media platforms. These images are never wasted and are often shot before or after an event, depending on the celebrity's schedule. This strategy ensures a steady stream of high-quality content for their followers. Diet Sabya wrote, "Designers and their PR want placement and eventually free publicity for the piece to cell."