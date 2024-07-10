In brief Simplifying... In brief Nam Tae-hyun, in a recent social media post, addressed allegations of assault and drug use made by his ex-girlfriend, Seo.

He expressed regret over past actions, wished Seo happiness, and chose not to respond to her claims.

Both Nam and Seo were previously investigated by police and received suspended sentences for drug use allegations in 2022. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nam Tae-hyun denies assault allegations leveled by ex-girlfriend

'Don't want to respond': Nam Tae-hyun on ex-girlfriend's assault allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 03:03 pm Jul 10, 202403:03 pm

What's the story South Korean singer-songwriter Nam Tae-hyun has publicly addressed assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, Heart Signal 3's Seo Eun-woo, on social media. He expressed regret over her selective narrative that excludes the full context of their past relationship. The singer emphasized that the incidents were private matters from their relationship two to three years ago, denying any unilateral assault.

Statement

'Aware that my ex-lover has started writing about his ex-boyfriend'

Taking to his social media on Wednesday, he said, "I am aware that my ex-lover has started writing about his ex-boyfriend for some time." "I regret that I chose and mentioned only the other person's fault, excluding my own story." He continued, "What's coming up now is personal events that happened between a couple two to three years ago...There have been frequent fights with each other, less wrong. I swear, none of them have ever been one-sided in dating violence."

Final remarks

Nam expressed regret, wished ex-girlfriend happiness

Nam further mentioned, "I don't know what the other person will write about the difficult past between the two, but I don't want to reveal anything or respond to my relationship with my ex-lover." He concluded his statement by expressing remorse for his past actions and wishing Seo happiness. He said, "I wish my once-lover the happiness of his friend, and I hope he will also get rid of his anger toward someone left and be comfortable."

Controversy

When Seo accused Nam of using drugs and assaulting her

It all started when Seo recently shared an article on social media about her ex-lover, stating, "I received a photo that I thought I had deleted, a very private photo. My heart sank," alleging she was threatened with revenge pornography. It seems like Nam responded indirectly by expressing his stance on the matter. Meanwhile, in August 2022, Seo revealed on social media that Nam had used drugs and assaulted her. Following these revelations, both were investigated by the police.

Past relationship

'Both of us apologized and reconciled' after drug use allegations

In August 2022, Nam was accused of purchasing and using methamphetamine, while Seo faced similar allegations in December of that year. Despite neither having prior criminal records, both received suspended sentences in January, earlier this year. Nam admitted to continuing his relationship with Seo even after his drug use was revealed. "Both of us apologized and reconciled for the hurtful actions we did to each other back then."