Shloka Mehta, adorned in diamond jewelry, was caught dozing off at the grand wedding of Anant and Radhika, hosted by the Ambanis and attended by PM Narendra Modi and various celebrities.

The event was part of one of the longest celebrity weddings, starting in March and culminating in July with a reception attended by over 14,000 people.

Shloka, a mother of two young children, was defended by social media users who empathized with her exhaustion after hosting such a large-scale event.

Shloka Mehta struggles to stay awake

Watch: Shloka Mehta struggles to stay awake at Anant-Radhika's wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 06:23 pm Jul 15, 202406:23 pm

What's the story Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, was captured on camera struggling to stay awake during the post-wedding celebration of her brother-in-law Anant Ambani. A video showing Mehta nodding off in the front row next to her husband has been widely shared online. The internet community has empathized with her exhaustion as a mother of two young children, defending her fatigue in comments such as "It's not funny. This is normal and human."

About the video

The viral video is from Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony

The video is from Saturday, during the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony hosted by the Ambanis for the newlywed couple, attended by PM Narendra Modi and various celebrities and saints from across the country. In the viral clip, Mehta, adorned in striking diamond jewelry, appears to doze off while seated next to her husband, who is accompanied by the Prime Minister. Ambani's sister Isha Ambani is also seen seated beside Modi in the footage.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this video here

Parenting duties

Mehta and Ambani's life as parents

Mehta and Ambani are parents to two young children, Prithvi (3), and Veda, who turned one in May. The family celebrated Veda's first birthday on a luxury cruise ship in Europe amid pre-wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika. Instagram users defended Mehta's fatigue with comments like "Anyone will become exhausted after being a mother of two and hosting a big fat event, not a joke she really needs rest."

Reactions

'We really need to consider them as superhumans...'

Meanwhile, other users also expressed solidarity with Mehta's state. One user remarked, "I think we really need to consider them as superhumans looking at the fact that they survived this for so long with energy and zeal! We get exhausted just dancing at a random wedding for 2 days!" Additional comments echoed similar sentiments: "Won't be surprised if Anant and Radhika are dozing off too."

Longest wedding

It was one of the longest celebrity weddings!

Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities began in March with a lavish pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, attended by approximately 1,200 guests from around the world. In June, another pre-wedding event took place on a luxury cruise in Europe, spanning four days with 800 guests. The pre-wedding celebrations resumed on July 5 and continued until Sunday, culminating in a wedding reception attended by more than 14,000 people. The wedding was held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra area.