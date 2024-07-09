In brief Simplifying... In brief Marvel's new series 'Agatha All Along' is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 18, featuring a star-studded cast including Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, and others.

The plot follows Agatha Harkness, who embarks on a magical journey to regain her power with the help of a mysterious teen.

The series promises an intriguing mix of genres, from detective work to witch chaos. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Marvel's Agatha Harkness gets her spinoff

Marvel unveils 'Agatha All Along' trailer, a 'WandaVision' spinoff

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:25 pm Jul 09, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Marvel has launched the first trailer for Agatha All Along, a spinoff from the hit Disney+ series WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn returns to her role as Agatha Harkness, initially introduced in WandaVision as Agnes, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) curious neighbor. The new series is executive produced and penned by Jac Schaeffer, who also held the position of head writer for WandaVision.

Trailer details

Trailer highlights: Hahn's investigation and witch mayhem

The trailer opens with Hahn as a detective examining Wanda's deceased body, confirming her death by blunt force trauma, a detail hinted at in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer then shifts into a mix of genres, showcasing witch chaos as Harkness reunites with old sorceress friends to regain her power. Aubrey Plaza is among the cast members joining Hahn on this mystical journey.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here

Series synopsis

'Agatha All Along' plot unveiled in official synopsis

The official synopsis of Agatha All Along discloses that Harkness finds herself powerless after a mysterious goth teen aids her escape from a distorted spell. The teen convinces her to venture on the legendary Witches's Road, a magical route filled with trials that reward surviving witches with what they lack. Together, Harkness and the teen form an urgent coven and embark on this dangerous journey.

Cast and titles

Star-studded cast and previous titles for 'Agatha All Along'

The series features a star-studded cast including Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Patti LuPone, among others. Before its official title was revealed, Marvel built anticipation around the series by referring to it as Agatha: House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos, Darkhold Diaries, and The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe.

Premiere details

'Agatha All Along' set to premiere on Disney+

Agatha All Along is scheduled to premiere with two episodes on September 18 on Disney+. The trailer has already started captivating fans, promising an intriguing storyline and a star-studded cast. The catchy tune Agatha All Along, composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez for WandaVision, became an internet sensation. While it's not confirmed if the song will return for the spinoff, the iconic melody's inclusion would certainly be a plus.