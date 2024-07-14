In short Simplifying... In short The makers of 'Devara: Part One', featuring Jr. NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, have ramped up security on set following a dialogue leak.

'Devara': Jr. NTR starrer's makers enhance security following dialogue leak

Jul 14, 2024

What's the story The production team of the forthcoming film, Devara: Part One, has heightened security on set after a significant dialogue, spoken by Jr. NTR, got leaked. The leaked dialogue spread across social media, causing disruption within the film unit. "A significant dialogue from the movie recently leaked, prompting the production team to ramp up security measures on set," a source from the production team disclosed to Mid-Day. In response to this breach, stricter protocols have been implemented to maintain secrecy.

Stricter protocols

New protocols include reduced set access, no-phone policy

The film's makers have taken decisive action to protect their project's integrity. "Our top priority is to ensure the safety and confidentiality of our project. We've significantly enhanced security on set to protect the integrity of Devara," stated the source. The new measures include limiting the number of people allowed on set and enforcing a no-phone policy, further strengthening their commitment to preventing future leaks.

Production update

'Devara: Part One' nears completion amid security uptick

Devara: Part One, marking the Telugu cinema debut of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been in production since April 2023. The film, directed and written by Koratala Siva, features Jr. NTR in a double role against a forest backdrop. "Only a couple of songs and a small portion are left to be shot," the source revealed, indicating that the film is nearing completion despite recent disruptions.

Closed-Door shoot

Upcoming song shoot to follow new security measures

Reports indicate that an energetic dance number featuring Jr. NTR and Kapoor will be filmed in a specially erected set in Shamshabad. The song, choreographed by Sekhar Master, is part of the few remaining scenes to be shot. "This will be shot in a closed-door setup now. On the shoot days, it will be a no-phone policy on set," confirmed the source, underscoring their commitment to preventing further leaks. The film releases on September 27.