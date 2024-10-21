'Meiyazhagan' is streaming on Netflix

What's the story The Tamil family drama Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swami, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix. The film had hit theaters on September 27 in Tamil and Telugu. It has been appreciated by audiences and critics alike, raking in a net collection of ₹33.63 crore within just 22 days of its release. Now, the movie will reportedly stream on Netflix from Friday.

Meiyazhagan narrates the tale of a middle-aged man who returns to his hometown after 20 years and re-discovers happiness. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the film also features Sri Divya, Swathi Konde, Rajkiran, and Devadarshini in pivotal roles. Announced in February 2023 as Karthi 27 (Karthi's 27th movie), the shooting commenced in November that year and wrapped up in February 2024. Chennai and Kodambakkam were among the shooting locations.

